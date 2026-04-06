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Canada

Ahead of World Cup, ICE says its agents don’t carry guns in Canada

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2026 1:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver ICE motion ruled out of order'
Vancouver ICE motion ruled out of order
WATCH: Vancouver ICE motion ruled out of order – Feb 25, 2026
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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says its agents in Canada don’t carry firearms, following questions about a potential ICE presence at upcoming FIFA World Cup games.

An ICE spokesperson says personnel from ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations branch work with Canadian partners on joint investigations involving narcotics, weapons smuggling and human trafficking.

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The spokesperson says those agents don’t conduct operational activities in Canada, such as executing search warrants or making arrests.

ICE currently has five offices in Canada, including offices in Toronto and Vancouver, cities which will host World Cup games this summer.

Toronto city council last month passed a motion brought forward by Mayor Olivia Chow opposing the presence of any ICE agents at upcoming games taking place in the city.

A spokesperson for federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said last week ICE has no authority or jurisdiction on Canadian soil.

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