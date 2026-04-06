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Entertainment

Tori Spelling and children taken to hospital after California car crash

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 6, 2026 10:49 am
2 min read
Tori Spelling at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One held at Intuit Dome on December 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Tori Spelling at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 on Dec. 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. JC Olivera/Billboard via Getty Images
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Tori Spelling and several children were taken to hospital last week following a car crash, according to the actor’s spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Spelling told NBC News that the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was driving with seven children in her car — four of her children and three of their friends — when her vehicle was reportedly struck by another driver who was allegedly speeding and had run a red light.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told Global News on Monday that deputies were dispatched to the scene on April 2 at 5:44 p.m. local time.

“Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles with collision damage. All occupants were medically evaluated at the scene,” police said in a statement provided to Global News.

Click to play video: 'Fox releases trailer for Beverly Hills 90210 reboot'
Fox releases trailer for Beverly Hills 90210 reboot

Police said no arrests have been made and the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

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TMZ, which first to report the news, shared video that appeared to show Spelling speaking with first responders on the scene. The outlet also published photos that appeared to show Spelling’s car after the collision.

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This is not the first time Spelling has been involved in a car accident with her children present.

In 2011, Spelling, who is mom to kids Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9, with ex-husband Dean McDermott, claimed that she crashed her car against a wall while allegedly being chased by paparazzi.

“Paparazzi chased me w/the kids 2school,” she wrote in 2011. “I was trying to get away from him and had a pretty big accident. Took down whole wall of school.”

After she crashed her vehicle, Spelling claimed that the photographer continued to try taking pictures of her and two of her children, Stella and Liam.

“He thn STILL got out to try to get pics,” she added. “10 school moms chased him away. Wht will it take? Someone dying for paparazzi to stop?”

Spelling who was pregnant at the time, said that she didn’t sustain any injuries from the crash but confirmed she would still seek medical attention.

“Going to dr now to check on baby,” she wrote. “I think its just shock.”

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“Tori is really shaken up, but she and the kids are doing fine,” her rep told People at the time. “She’s going to the doctor for a checkup.”

“[The photographer] followed her into the driveway of the school,” a friend of Spelling’s added. “She pulled into the driveway and tried to get away from him. She reversed to leave and then hit the wall.”

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