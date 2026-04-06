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Entertainment

Goo Goo Dolls cancel remaining Canadian tour dates due to illness

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 6, 2026 10:19 am
1 min read
John Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls perform at the 10th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 5, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
John Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls perform at the 10th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 5, 2026, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Residents of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimers sadly won’t be rocking out to the Goo Goo Dolls in the coming days following the band announcement that it’s cancelling its remaining Canadian dates due to the illness of one of its members.

The band posted on social media on Monday that frontman John Rzeznik was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and has not fully recovered.

“We are very disappointed and can’t wait to get back to Canada as soon as possible,” the post said.

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As a result, the band’s four remaining tour dates in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have been called off.

The band was set to play over the next several days at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre, Laval’s Place Bell, Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre and Moncton’s Avenir Centre.

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The cancellation comes just days after the band performed in London, Ont., on Saturday at Canada Life Place.

The shows are not the first Canadian dates the band has called off. Ontario shows in Sault Ste. Marie, Oshawa and Hamilton between March 30 and April 2 were also cancelled.

The Goo Goo Dolls April 18 show in Georgetown, Texas, remains on the tour schedule as of April 6.

According to the band, all tickets to the remaining Canadian shows will be refunded at the point of purchase.

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