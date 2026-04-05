A look at Easter celebrations in Saskatoon

Families across Saskatoon gathered to wrap up the Easter long weekend with a variety of local festivities. Global News spent the past few days tracking the Easter Bunny to capture the city’s holiday celebrations and community spirit in action.

To start, early on Saturday Optimist Hill hosted an easter egg hunt. Kids were invited to run up and down the hill to look for candy and prizes. It is safe to say the event was a success, as all the eggs were found within the first hour of the hunt. Families then warmed up in the lounge with some Easter-themed colouring.

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On Sunday, many families headed just a few kilometers out of the city for Crossmount Cider Company’s Easter celebration. There was fun for everyone, with a petting zoo, cookie decorating, scavenger hunt and face painting. Giggles and cheers could be heard all over the Crossmount grounds as children participated in activities throughout the day. There was even an Easter-themed hayride, allowing families to bask in the beautiful spring weather.

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To end the day, Global News hopped over to Bass Pro Shop, where visitors received a souvenir that will last for many Easters to come – free photos with the Easter Bunny!

Watch the video above to see all the Easter action.