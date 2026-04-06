Alberta snowpacks much deeper thanks to heavy snowfall

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Along the B.C.-Alberta border, ski resorts remain packed as ideal conditions continue to attract skiers and snowboarders.

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The excessive snowfall has also helped replenish snow pillows and reservoirs, which some experts believe will help reinvigorate ranches and farms across Alberta that have dealt with drought conditions.

Drew Stremick has more in the video above.