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4 comments

  1. Jack
    April 4, 2026 at 6:01 pm

    LOL, should have taken all our garbage and carbon with them and dropped it all off in outerspace. Lots of room out there for all our garbage for a lot of years, not like here on earth. Hmm, lol, mind wandering here.

  2. Globetard
    April 4, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    Space may be the final frontier but it’s made in a Hollywood basement.

  3. Justin T.
    April 4, 2026 at 2:08 am

    My new girlfriend Katy is an astronaut and for myself ,I have chosen to become the proprietor of my own business selling socks and shoe polish .My knowledge in the field is unsurpassed with plenty of hands on experience .
    Come on down,grab a pair of ripped jeans,a tub of polish and some signatured socks and you will receive a complimentary banana with your purchase .

  4. James Stephenson
    April 3, 2026 at 10:29 am

    I’m surprised there are no flat earthers here denying this and saying its fake. I mean, I think its a useless waste of money right now, and a whole lot of pollution. But I guess for future folks after Trump blasts this place, they will need a place to live.

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World

Artemis II on course for the moon after day in Earth orbit

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 2, 2026 9:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Artemis II: What’s next after successful launch into orbit?'
Artemis II: What’s next after successful launch into orbit?
WATCH: Artemis II: What's next after successful launch into orbit?
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NASA’s Artemis II astronauts have fired their engines and are blazing toward the moon.

The translunar ignition came 25 hours after liftoff, putting the three Americans and one Canadian on course for a lunar fly-around early next week.

Their Orion capsule has bolted out of orbit around Earth and chased after the moon nearly 250,000 miles away.

This image taken from video provided by NASA shows the Earth, left, from NASA’s Orion spacecraft as it fired its engines heading toward the moon Thursday, April 2, 2026. View image in full screen
This image taken from video provided by NASA shows the Earth, left, from NASA’s Orion spacecraft as it fired its engines heading toward the moon Thursday, April 2, 2026. (NASA via AP)

The Canadian Space Agency posted on social media Thursday evening saying that NASA confirmed that all critical systems onboard were in order and that Artemis II could continue its trajectory.

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“It’s official! Jeremy Hansen becomes the first Canadian in history to head to the Moon,” the statement from the Canadian Space Agency said.

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Hansen spoke to NASA from inside the Orion capsule minutes after the thruster firing, praising the milestone for humanity.

He said the crew was glued to the windows, calling the view “phenomenal.”

Four astronauts — including Hansen — aboard the Orion spacecraft lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after the two-hour launch window opened. Hansen was joined by veteran NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch.

The 10-day mission is expected to take humans the farthest they’ve ever gone before in space and will see humanity travel to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

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Click to play video: 'Examining Canada’s role in the Artemis II Mission'
Examining Canada’s role in the Artemis II Mission

It’s the first engine firing for a moon crew since Apollo 17 set out on that era’s final moonshot in 1972.

NASA had the Artemis II crew stick close to home for a day to test their capsule’s life-support systems before clearing them for lunar departure.

Experts say Artemis II represents more than just a return to lunar orbit — it could lay the groundwork for deeper space exploration.

–with files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Canadians over the moon for Artemis II launch day'
Canadians over the moon for Artemis II launch day
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