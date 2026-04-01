Peter Nygard files lawsuit, alleges authorities abused process with Manitoba charges

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Sex offender Peter Nygard is suing the Manitoba and Saskatchewan governments, Winnipeg police and others, alleging charges he faced in one case were an abuse of process.

The former fashion mogul was charged in 2023 with sexually assaulting and unlawfully confining a woman in Winnipeg in 1993.

Those charges were stayed in October, after a judge ruled records of police interviews with the complainant in 1993 were destroyed without justifiable reasons, violating Nygard’s Charter right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors had decided not to lay charges in 2020, but the Manitoba government later forwarded the investigation to Saskatchewan Justice for an independent review and Nygard was arrested.

In the statement of claim, Nygard’s lawyers allege two women, including the complainant, made defamatory statements, the Manitoba government acted improperly and police were negligent.

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The lawsuit, which was filed last week, hasn’t been tested in court and none of the defendants have filed statements of defence.

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“The plaintiff states that this re-review occurred because … the (two women) made representations to the government directly and through different media platforms,” says the lawsuit, filed in Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba.

“When the attorney general ordered the review, he breached his duty and caused damage to the plaintiff and committed the tort of abuse of process.”

Nygard, now in his mid-80s, founded his now-defunct global women’s clothing company in Winnipeg in 1967. He stepped down as chairman, after the FBI and police raided his offices in New York in February 2020.

Nygard was sentenced in 2024 to 11 years in prison for sex offences in Toronto. He also faces a trial on sex charges in Quebec as well as extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has denied wrongdoing.

In the Winnipeg case, notes from the 1993 police interviews were presumed to have been purged due to the passage of time.

The judge who stayed the charges rejected the Crown’s argument that the interview documents were relevant but their loss didn’t reach the level of unacceptable negligence.

In the lawsuit, Nygard alleges the police actions fell below the minimum standard required in sexual assault investigations.

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“As a result of this negligent conduct, the plaintiff has incurred general damages in the form of pain and suffering and mental anguish, details of which are to be proven at trial.”