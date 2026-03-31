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Crime

Man charged with arson after fire causes extensive damage in DTES grocery store

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 2:52 pm
1 min read
A look at the damage inside the Nesters grocery store View image in full screen
A look at the damage inside the Nesters grocery store. @jeremyomand1 / X
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A man has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire was lit inside a Downtown Eastside grocery store.

Vancouver police said that at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a man walked into Nesters at 333 Abbott Street and lit a fire.

No one was injured, police said, and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called and put out the flames, but the fire, smoke and water caused extensive damage to the store.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Chief, Karen Fry, told Global News that they have ruled it an incendiary fire. 

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The man remains in custody at this time, police said.

Landon Hoyt, executive director of the Hastings Crossing Business Improvement Association, said he spoke to the owner of Nesters, who said it was a serious and deeply concerning incident.

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“Nester’s is an important community asset serving residents in and around the Downtown Eastside,” Hoyt said in an email.

“Any disruption to that service has real impacts on people’s daily lives. Our immediate concern is the safety of staff and customers. We’re relieved there were no reports of serious injuries and are supporting those directly affected as much as possible.”

Hoyt said he has been told that Nesters is committed to reopening as soon as possible, pending inspections and safety so they can continue serving as a community grocer.

“Support for business owners as well as individuals in the neighbourhood experiencing mental health crises is critical now and must be part of an overall strategy for the neighbourhood,” he added.

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