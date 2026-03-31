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Crime

Closing arguments to begin in Frank Stronach sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2026 8:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Defence closes its case at the Frank Stronach sex assault trial'
Defence closes its case at the Frank Stronach sex assault trial
RELATED: Defence closes its case at the Frank Stronach sex assault trial – Mar 11, 2026
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Lawyers are set to begin their final submissions today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts tycoon Frank Stronach.

The defence’s last witnesses – two Peel Region police officers who led the investigation – finished their testimony earlier this month, closing out the evidence in the case.

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Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to alleged incidents dating back decades.

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors have dropped five charges related to three of the seven complainants, though the defence has argued Stronach should instead be found not guilty on those counts.

The founder and former CEO of Magna International still faces seven charges related to four complainants.

His lawyers have also indicated they will seek a stay of proceedings, alleging some of the complainants were coached by the Crown in preparation for trial.

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