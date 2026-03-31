New mental health facility to open in Fort Qu’Appelle

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Calling Lakes Wellness Centre is planning to open in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., with the aim of allowing people to remove themselves from the struggles of everyday life and ground themselves.

Before the mental health facility opens its doors, there will be three phases to its programming. Phase 1 will begin with online treatment, which aims to help those who seek remote guidance, followed by referrals to the facility and ending with the facility opening in late summer.

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The building will offer resources that aim to help staff treat addiction and mental health, including counselling, gym, yoga, massages and lectures, and is based in Fort Qu’Appelle to surround people with nature.

Steve Low, Calling Lakes Wellness chief operating officer, hopes people reach out to the organization and wants people who are struggling to know that there is always hope.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.