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2 comments

  1. Robert Irving
    March 30, 2026 at 9:35 pm

    This all started loosing hyman . Hunter Bros are the answer

  2. M
    March 30, 2026 at 9:24 pm

    About time…

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Maple Leafs fire general manager Brad Treliving

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2026 8:56 pm
2 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs fired general manager Brad Treliving on Monday, hours before facing the Anaheim Ducks in the second game of a four-game road trip.

The move came with the Leafs on the verge of playoff elimination, entering the game with a 31-30-13 record after a difficult March that saw captain Auston Matthews undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Toronto sat seventh in the Atlantic Division, 13 points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Treliving was hired as general manager of the Maple Leafs on May 31, 2023, replacing Kyle Dubas.

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“Throughout the course of this season, there has been deep analysis into both the current state of the Maple Leafs organization and the direction needed to achieve the ultimate goal of delivering a Stanley Cup championship to the city,” said Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley.

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“Brad Treliving is a man that we all have deep respect and appreciation for, both as a hockey executive and as a person, but it was determined that the club must chart a new course under different leadership.”

Treliving oversaw a 139-92-27 record with the Leafs, including a 10-10 playoff mark and a first-round series win over the Ottawa Senators.

He arrived in Toronto following nine seasons as GM of the Calgary Flames, where he compiled a 362-265-73 record but advanced past the first round of the playoffs twice.

He previously spent seven seasons with the Arizona Coyotes as vice-president of hockey operations and assistant general manager.

His tenure with the Leafs included losing Mitch Marner to free agency in the summer of 2025, when he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights, following a failed attempt to secure the star winger long-term.

The club struggled to find consistency this season and pivoted to selling at the trade deadline earlier this month as it fell out of contention.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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