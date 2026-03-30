West Vancouver council could order demolition of hoarder’s home

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West Vancouver council is being advised to order the demolition of a hoarder’s home that has reportedly been an issue for years.

A report to the council says the home, at 6507 Nelson Ave., is in such a condition that the only option is to order it to be torn down.

The report states that the vacant property is full of garbage and has structural issues, such as leaks, mould and vermin infestation.

The property is unsecured and is a significant fire and safety hazard, according to the report to the council.

BC Hydro also cut power to the home last December, when the district posted a Do Not Occupy notice.

“It’s been a nightmare,” neighbour Jennifer Reece told Global News.

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“You could tell that it was kind of like a hoarding situation, but it then, it started like exploding out everywhere.”

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Reece even posted a sign on her gate absolving her family from the junk pile near the trail next to their house.

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“We’d be sitting out here and there’s people that would yell at us,” she said.

“It’s not our pile.”

Matt Fidler says the homeowner is a longtime community member.

The report states that the home is vacant and a Global News crew on Monday did not see any signs of someone living in the home now.

Fidler says he hopes the woman gets the help she needs.

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“I mean, I get it, I understand why something needs to change, but it’s really a sad story,” he said.

Reece said she feels for the homeowner as well.

“I think it’s probably come to the point where it has to be taken care of,” she added.

If council approves the home’s demolition and the owner doesn’t do it by deadline, the district is authorized to tear the house down at the owner’s expense.