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Health

Canadian food banks reduce services amid ‘unprecedented’ demand

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 5:43 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Moose Jaw Food Bank forced to cut access in half'
Moose Jaw Food Bank forced to cut access in half
RELATED: Food banks changing how they service Canadians amid 'unprecedented' demand
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From reducing the number of visits to how much food is given out, food banks across Canada are changing how they operate as demand has become “unprecedented.”

Earlier this month, the food bank in Moose Jaw, Sask., said visitors had increased by 150 per cent compared to four years ago, forcing the non-profit to decide to hand out goods once a month instead of its current twice-monthly pickup program.

But service changes are happening from coast to coast to coast, with Food Banks Alberta saying it hasn’t slowed down.

“What we’re seeing really across the country and certainly across the province of Alberta has been just unprecedented growth in demand and need for food support and service from food banks,” said Melissa From, a board member of Food Banks Alberta.

From, who is also president and CEO of the Calgary Food Bank, said it really started with the “pivotal moment” of the COVID-19 pandemic when issues of employment and income insecurity struck. After that, Canada-wide inflation raised the costs of things like mortgages, fuel and food, which spurred more requests for food.

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According to Food Banks Alberta, 132,402 people received food from a food bank in the province this month, with 36 per cent of users being children.

From said increasing demand has meant changes, particularly to smaller communities, as they have less money and donations.

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“We have some food banks that are having to make the decision to give less food to more people,” she said. “We have some folks who are having to figure out how to triage the clients that are coming to them and who needs support the most, and so no two food banks are facing the same situation, although many of the same challenges.”

The story is the same in Ontario, with food banks across the province reporting economic uncertainties creating another “challenging year” for many.

Click to play video: 'How far will Canada’s new grocery rebates go for low-income families?'
How far will Canada’s new grocery rebates go for low-income families?

Feed Ontario reports that in 2025, food banks in the province served more than one million people who accessed its services more than 8.7 million times.

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The non-profit added in the 2025 survey of its network, just 33 per cent of food banks stated at the time they were able to meet demand. Others had to adapt.

“So whether that be having to adapt their services, reduce from every single week to visiting twice a month to instead of providing seven days worth of food, providing five days worth of food to cutting wraparound support,” said Carolyn Stewart, CEO of Feed Ontario.

Stewart said some employees of food banks have also reported purchasing food for their programs, because they’ve also faced a decline in donations as previous donors have also been facing their own financial difficulties.

Despite the increased need, Stewart told Global News that even with food banks stretched, people should not be discouraged from visiting.

“If you’re in need and you’re in need of food, please come in the door,” she said.

Food Banks Canada notes food insecurity is stretching from big cities like Vancouver and Toronto to small communities like Moose Jaw or Truro, N.S.

Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada, said issues like the cost of housing are pushing people towards the service.

“This isn’t a problem for one part of the country or one type of community,” said Beardsley.

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The latest Hunger Count by Food Banks Canada report found 52 per cent of food banks in its network had to give out less food than usual in 2025 and 23 per cent ran out of food before demand was met.

Beardsley said it’s why governments of all levels need to continue to address food security and put in investments and policies that can help with issues like affordable housing and the price of food that is creating this struggle.

However, she added that one broad-based policy or change isn’t going to fix it for the entire country.

“The thing about food insecurity is there isn’t sort of a silver bullet or a one-size-fits-all,” Beardsley said.

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