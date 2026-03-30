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Canada

Saskatchewan wants feedback on potential social media ban for kids under 16

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2026 1:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Austria becomes latest country to pass social media restrictions for kids'
Austria becomes latest country to pass social media restrictions for kids
WATCH: Austria becomes latest country to pass social media restrictions for kids
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Premier Scott Moe say his government is planning to ask people in Saskatchewan for their views on banning social media for children under 16.

Moe says on X that Australia recently implemented a full ban for children under 16 and Canada should also consider options to limit social media use by minors.

He also points to a poll by Angus Reid that indicates most Canadians support banning social media.

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The poll says three-quarters of more than 4,000 respondents are in favour of a ban like the one in Australia, which became the first country to prevent youth under 16 from setting up accounts on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Threads.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had not made up his mind on the issue but that it should be debated.

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He added that the federal government needs to pass online harms legislation and that the question of an “age of majority” for social media would be part of that discussion.

Last year, a committee of Quebec legislature members recommended that social media accounts be barred for youth under 14 unless they have the consent of a parent or guardian.

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