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Crime

Suspect charged in underwear thefts from Powell River recreation centre

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 1:23 pm
1 min read
The Powell River recreation centre. View image in full screen
The Powell River recreation centre. https://powellriverprc.ca/
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A man has been charged in connection with a series of underwear thefts from the family change room at the Powell River Recreation Complex.

David Farrell, who turns 56 this year, is accused of five counts of theft under $5,000 for alleged incidents on May 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 and 27, and Nov. 13, 2025.

Powell River RCMP said one victim came forward last August and reported that undergarments had been unlawfully taken from their recreation centre locker while they were using the pool facilities.

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Police launched an investigation into the alleged lingerie larceny and said three more victims reported similar incidents in September.

In all the cases, only undergarments were purloined.

On Nov. 13, the date of the last alleged offence, RCMP said officers arrested the suspect as he left the recreation complex in possession of stolen undergarments.

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“This is obviously a concerning series of crimes and will not be tolerated in our community,” Staff Sgt. Lee Dyson said in a Nov. 21 RCMP news release.

The Powell River RCMP detachment commander said officers spent a considerable amount of time investigating the pilfering of briefs and panties from the public facility, and thanked city staff for their assistance.

“It was challenging to identify the person and gather enough evidence to support charges, it could not have been done without their help,” Dyson said.

Charges were sworn on Jan. 19.

Farrell, who is not in custody, has been banned from attending the Powell River Recreation Complex.

His next appearance is scheduled for March 31 at the Powell River Law Courts, to consult legal counsel.

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