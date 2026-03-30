Pedestrian hit by semi-truck in North End Winnipeg dies in hospital

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A 50-year-old woman is dead after a collision involving a semi-truck in North End Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Traffic Unit was called to the the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Main Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. They found a pedestrian who had been hit by a semi-truck.

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Following the collision, the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died.

Police said the truck driver is co-operating with the investigation.

The WPS is asking anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact their traffic unit or to anonymously submit it via Crime Stoppers.