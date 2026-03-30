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Crime

Pedestrian hit by semi-truck in North End Winnipeg dies in hospital

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 12:45 pm
1 min read
Fatal pedestrian Dufferin Ave and Main St View image in full screen
A 50-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a semi-truck at Dufferin Avenue and Main Street in Winnipeg. Global News
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A 50-year-old woman is dead after a collision involving a semi-truck in North End Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Traffic Unit was called to the the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Main Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. They found a pedestrian who had been hit by a semi-truck.

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Following the collision, the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died.

Police said the truck driver is co-operating with the investigation.

The WPS is asking anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact their traffic unit or to anonymously submit it via Crime Stoppers.

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