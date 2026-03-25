Investigation launched into sexualized conduct across B.C. municipal police forces

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The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner is launching an investigation into sexualized conduct across police workplaces in B.C.

The review will examine how municipal departments prevent, investigate and respond to misconduct, in cases ranging from inappropriate comments to sexual assault.

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC) says that workplace-related sexualized conduct by police officers is a recurring issue, including situations characterized by significant power imbalances.

It states that incidents may be underreported due to these barriers, which can discourage reporting.

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The investigation will examine policies, training and workplace culture and whether there are effective pathways for reporting.

“I think that it will make a difference in creating a better workplace for police officers all around and restoring public trust that has, in some cases, been damaged over the last several years,” Elenore Sturko, the independent MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale, said.

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“This isn’t something that police themselves should be afraid of. I hope they welcome this.”

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Once the investigation is complete, a report will be delivered to the Director of Policing and Law Enforcement Services (“Director”), municipal police departments, designated units,

municipal police boards, and designated boards and it will also be posted on the OPCC website.

The report is expected in April 2027.