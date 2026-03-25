Hydro-Québec seeking input on linking its grid with proposed Nova Scotia wind farms

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Hydro-Québec says it wants to assess the feasibility of connecting the province’s electricity grid with Nova Scotia’s proposed offshore wind farms.

The provincially owned utility has issued a formal request for information from energy developers to help it determine timelines and costs for building transmission lines and other technologies.

But the utility’s request does not commit it to making any investments at this point.

Hydro-Québec released a statement indicating that electricity generated by Nova Scotia’s offshore winds could be used by the utility to help balance other power grids. The utility has 16 interconnections with neighbouring jurisdictions and says this allows it to occupy a strategic position at the heart of the region’s major energy corridors.

“With its large hydroelectric generating fleet and reservoir capacity, Hydro-Québec plays a central role in energy markets across northeastern North America,” the utility’s statement says.

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Hydro-Québec says examining its ties with neighbouring provinces is part of a broader strategy aimed at improving regional energy systems, though development in Quebec remains its priority.

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“This initiative in the Atlantic provinces in no way affects energy development in Québec,” the utility said. “It complements the approximately 10,000 megawatts planned under Hydro-Québec’s wind power strategy and does not alter the priorities established within Québec.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston issued a statement saying the province’s plans for its ambitious Wind West offshore wind project require getting that electricity to markets beyond Nova Scotia.

“Early interest from large potential buyers helps reduce market uncertainty for developers and investors,” Houston said. “This strengthens the business case for projects and increases confidence that Nova Scotia’s offshore wind industry can move forward at scale.”

The premier described Hydro-Québec as an important gateway to New England customers.

Last month, Houston and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a memorandum of understanding committing the two governments to share expertise as they develop their respective offshore wind sectors.

Houston first floated the idea for Canada’s first offshore wind farms last summer. He has said the $60-billion first phase of the project could produce five gigawatts of power by 2033.

If additional phases are completed, the province says the project could generate more than 62 gigawatts, about one-quarter of Canada’s total energy capacity.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the federal government is prepared to work with Nova Scotia to accelerate the development of Wind West. A formal call for companies interested in building the project is expected in the coming months.