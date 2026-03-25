ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets maintain poker face as playoff stakes increase

View image in full screen At this stage of their season, it’s probably a bit of a gamble to suggest the Winnipeg Jets will make the playoffs, but until they are officially eliminated, don’t bet against them.

If a playoff spot is indeed in the cards for the Jets, then the hand they’ll need to continue to play – at least as this week moves along – won’t be dealt from the bottom of the deck.

In fact, with the team being all in since the Olympic break, there has been no sleight of hand, as Winnipeg has moved within five points of the playoffs with now just 11 games remaining on its schedule.

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And while the Jets are low on chips to stay in the game, they certainly haven’t cashed them in, moving their record to above NHL .500 on Tuesday night with a commanding victory over visiting Vegas.

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The win was impressive on many levels for sure, as Mark Scheifele recorded another Gordie Howe hat trick and he and Kyle Connor each scored their team-leading 32nd goals of the season.

But what was most notable was their ability to enter the big blind – a week where they face playoff-bound Vegas and then Colorado twice – by producing a winning hand to start this casino royale of high-stakes action.

Understandably, Winnipeg will be running the gauntlet as the week unfolds, especially with a home-and-home series starting Thursday night against the first-place Avalanche.

But from what we witnessed Tuesday, they seem well invested and deserving of a seat at the table to try and turn their overall fortunes around, especially amid their first win against Vegas at home in four years.

At this point, the Jets are fully aware there is no room for bluffing and their margin for error is the complete opposite of playing with house money.

Although starting the week with a win Tuesday night was an important hand to be played for the Jets, dealing out another win or two later this week will be equally crucial if a playoff spot for the team this season is indeed in the cards.