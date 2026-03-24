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Canada

Complaint database part of Montreal police anti-racism plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2026 3:31 pm
1 min read
Montreal police chief Fady Dagher speaks in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal police chief Fady Dagher speaks in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
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Montreal police say they plan to track complaints against officers involving discrimination or racism.

Chief Fady Dagher says the new centralized database will allow the force to better monitor allegations against officers throughout their careers, and improve accountability across the organization.

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The new system is part of the police’s five-year anti-racism plan Dagher announced today.

As well, Dagher says the force has new guidelines for officers that he says will reduce instances of racial profiling, but he didn’t give details.

Dagher says he wants to eliminate instances of discrimination involving officers by 2030.

He also plans to organize assemblies where officers and members of the public can talk and get to know each other better.

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