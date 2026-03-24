Complaint database part of Montreal police anti-racism plan

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they plan to track complaints against officers involving discrimination or racism.

Chief Fady Dagher says the new centralized database will allow the force to better monitor allegations against officers throughout their careers, and improve accountability across the organization.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The new system is part of the police’s five-year anti-racism plan Dagher announced today.

As well, Dagher says the force has new guidelines for officers that he says will reduce instances of racial profiling, but he didn’t give details.

Dagher says he wants to eliminate instances of discrimination involving officers by 2030.

He also plans to organize assemblies where officers and members of the public can talk and get to know each other better.