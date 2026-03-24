Calgary city councillor says RCMP seized his devices as part of investigation

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A Calgary city councillor denies knowing why the RCMP seized his devices last week, but said he is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot told reporters Tuesday that he was “completely surprised” when RCMP officers executed a search warrant at his home on Thursday, which is believed to be connected to a corruption investigation first reported by CBC News.

“I have no idea what the investigation is about. I do know that I was asked to provide my devices for them to gather evidence. That’s about as much as I know,” Chabot said.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police. I’m hoping that somehow it will result in something that they can utilize, but at this point I have no idea what they’re investigating.”

View image in full screen Calgary City Councilor Andre Chabot said he was “completely surprised” when RCMP officers executed a search warrant at his home on Thursday, but maintains he has “no idea” what the investigation is about and said he is fully cooperating with police. Global News

Chabot said he was not questioned by police nor does he believe he is under investigation.

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The representative for Ward 10 said he would’ve been “more than happy” to have given officers his phones had they asked.

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“This is a bit of a distraction, no question about it, but I’m fully complying,” Chabot said. “I have nothing to hide.”

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner confirmed he has been retained to represent Chabot, who reiterated his client has nothing to hide and is cooperating with police officials.

View image in full screen Calgary mayor Jeromy Farkas said he is aware of the investigation, but has not been contacted by police. Global News

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said he is aware of the situation and that he has not been contacted by the police.

“Because this involves an ongoing investigation with potential legal implications, I have no further comment at this time,” he told reporters Tuesday.

When asked about the investigation, the Calgary Police Service confirmed it received a complaint that was referred to the RCMP in October 2025.

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“To protect the integrity and confidentiality of the ongoing investigative process, no further details will be released at this time,” the police service said in a statement to Global News.

The complaint was referred to the RCMP’s Federal Policing Northwest Region, which confirmed the ongoing investigation “relating to a referral we received from Calgary Police Services in October 2025.”

“To protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time,” an RCMP spokesperson said in a statement.

More to come…