Calgary rezoning public hearing begins, around 100 rally in opposition

Around 100 people rallied in front of Calgary City Hall Monday, opposing the proposed blanket rezoning bylaw as council heads into a public hearing that is expected to last several days.

The proposed bylaw is one of around 80 recommendations in the City of Calgary’s housing strategy, which will change the base residential zoning district to include more housing types like rowhouses and fourplexes.

Currently, the majority of residential areas are R-C1 and R-C2 by default, which only allow single-family homes.

The recommendation would change the base zoning type to RC-G, which allows for single-family homes and duplexes, triplexes and rowhouses. City officials say the change would “simplify the process” for landowners and developers and will remove six months from the process.

According to the City of Calgary, the housing strategy will allow for an increased supply of housing and support affordable housing providers. The strategy will also allow more diverse housing choices to meet the needs of equity-deserving populations and address the affordable housing needs of Indigenous people living in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

A public hearing is currently being held and more than 741 people are registered to speak as of Monday morning, with thousands more submitting their opinions online. This comes after council defeated a motion to hold a plebiscite vote during the October 2025 municipal election.

Hundreds of people are in the atrium at city hall. I’m told the number of speakers was 741 as of this morning but that is growing as people are still signing up to speak. pic.twitter.com/TDB35aGKJN — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) April 22, 2024

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the public hearing is scheduled to last all week, but council will have a brief recess from the public hearing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday so the Calgary Planning Commission can have its meeting.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a presentation on Monday morning, city administration noted the need for more homes as house prices increased by 316 per cent from 1991 to 2023, while incomes increased by only 127 per cent. Home prices are now 4.9 times higher than incomes in 2023, according to the presentation.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly one in five households in Calgary cannot afford their housing, administration said.

City administration said the proposed bylaw will increase housing supply and demand, reduce time and costs to deliver more housing, and increase affordable housing throughout the city. The presentation estimates the proposed bylaw will introduce more than 1,500 new housing units and secondary units annually.

This will help declining communities, support local services, attract businesses, attract people to move to the city and support Calgarians and their changing housing needs, the presentation said.

However, city administration also said the bylaw is not needed for federal funding.

Some rally participants disagreed with city administration, saying rezoning reform is a simple answer to the complex affordable housing problem.

“Urban densification is an issue and affordable housing is an issue, but what we maybe disagree on is the methodology about how we’re going to respond it,” said Chris Davis. “It seems to be imposing a simple answer on a complex question, so folks who live in suburban communities are feeling that they’re being told what they have got to comply with.”

Others said they don’t oppose diversifying a community but it needs to be done “with respect.”

“We need more (housing types), but it has to be done with respect to the community, and it has to align with the houses in that community and that street,” said Pam Higgs, a Brentwood resident who participated in the rally on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“With something like this, height could be a problem … The duplexes are quite high, as opposed to two bungalows.

“All we’re asking for is a voice. We want to know and we want to see what comes into our community … This takes the control out of it, in my personal opinion. It takes the voice away from the citizens. This, to me, is putting the control in the builder and developer to come into our community and put up what they want, according to the zoning.”

Guy Buchanan, another rally participant, said the proposed blanket rezoning bylaw is “unnecessary.” He said there are already 440,000 opportunities in established areas in greenfield sites, and the city doesn’t need to “go into single-family neighbourhoods and disrupt the character.

“We need housing for people that truly need a hand up. But we could be putting that on LRT sites along major thoroughfares and underutilized or vacant commercial sites … So I’m not against densification. Let’s put it in the right place. We don’t need to attack the character of single-family neighborhoods,” he told Global News.

“There’s opportunities to put an extra suite in an existing single-family home. We don’t need to change the character of the most sought-after class of real estate in the city of Calgary. This, in my opinion, is the backbone of what makes the city so great.”

Story continues below advertisement

Participants also said the city did not do a good job educating residents about the proposed bylaw.

“Part of the problem and part of the anger is, the lack of communication of true engagement with Calgarians … I talked to people, neighbours and whatnot. They really don’t know what this is all about. And so it speaks to the lack of engagement and knowledge about what’s happened,” Buchanan added.

–With files from Adam MacVicar, Global News.