Calgary plebiscite motion on citywide rezoning defeated; public hearing to go ahead

Calgarians will still be going directly in front of city council in April to share their thoughts on the proposed citywide rezoning to allow for more density.

In a special meeting of council on Wednesday, councillors debated a motion whether or not to cancel next month’s public hearing and instead put the matter to a plebiscite vote during the municipal election in October 2025.

That motion was defeated on a 6-8 vote with councillors Dan Mclean, Sean Chu, Peter Demong, Terry Wong, Sonya Sharp and Andre Chabot in favour.

They were the same councillors who brought the motion to council.

