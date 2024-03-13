Menu

Canada

Calgary plebiscite motion on citywide rezoning defeated; public hearing to go ahead

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 7:39 pm
1 min read
Calgary councillor Dan MacLean pushes for public vote on housing landscape
Calgary City Coun. Dan MacLean joins Global News to discuss his proposal to hold a plebiscite over the city’s plan for city-wide residential rezoning.
Calgarians will still be going directly in front of city council in April to share their thoughts on the proposed citywide rezoning to allow for more density.

In a special meeting of council on Wednesday, councillors debated a motion whether or not to cancel next month’s public hearing and instead put the matter to a plebiscite vote during the municipal election in October 2025.

That motion was defeated on a 6-8 vote with councillors Dan Mclean, Sean Chu, Peter Demong, Terry Wong, Sonya Sharp and Andre Chabot in favour.

They were the same councillors who brought the motion to council.

More to come…

