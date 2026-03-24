Iran vows to ‘completely’ close Strait of Hormuz if U.S. hits power plants

Send this page to someone via email

The United States and Iran threatened to target critical infrastructure Sunday as the war in the Middle East, now in its fourth week, puts lives and livelihoods at risk throughout the region.

Iran said the Strait of Hormuz, crucial to oil and other exports, would be “completely closed” immediately if the U.S. follows up on President Donald Trump’s threat to attack its power plants. Trump late Saturday set a 48-hour deadline to open the strait.

Israeli leaders visited one of two southern communities near a secretive nuclear research site struck by Iranian missiles late Saturday, with scores of people wounded. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “miracle” no one was killed.

Netanyahu claimed Israel and the U.S. were well on their way to achieving their war goals. The aims have ranged from weakening Iran’s nuclear program, missile program and support for armed proxies to enabling the Iranian people to overthrow the theocracy.

Story continues below advertisement

8:41 Trump threatens to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s power plants in 48-hour ultimatum

There has been no sign of an uprising, nor of an end to the fighting that has shaken the global economy, sent oil prices surging and endangered some of the world’s busiest air corridors. The war, which the U.S. and Israel launched Feb. 28, has killed over 2,000 people.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an airstrike that killed a man in northern Israel, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called Israel’s new targeting of bridges in the south “a prelude to a ground invasion.”

“More weeks of fighting against Iran and Hezbollah are expected for us,” said Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.

Meanwhile, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates said early Monday their air defenses were dealing with missile and drone attacks as air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain.

Story continues below advertisement

Energy and desalination plants are threatened

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz that connects the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world, while claiming safe passage for vessels from countries other than its enemies. Roughly one-fifth of global oil supply passes through it, but attacks on ships have stopped nearly all tanker traffic.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trump said if Iran didn’t open the strait, the U.S. would destroy its “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

The U.S. has argued that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard controls much of the country’s infrastructure and uses it to power the war effort. Under international law, power plants that benefit civilians can be targeted only if the military advantage outweighs the suffering it causes them, legal scholars say.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf responded on X that if Iran’s power plants and infrastructure are targeted, then vital infrastructure across the region — including energy and desalination facilities critical for drinking water in Gulf nations — would be considered legitimate targets and “irreversibly destroyed.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 How the Iran war is draining Canadians’ wallets at the pump

Qalibaf later added that “entities that finance the US military budget are legitimate targets.”

Attacks on power plants would be “inherently indiscriminate and clearly disproportionate” and a war crime, Iran’s U.N. ambassador wrote to the Security Council, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Strikes in Israel and Iran bring new nuclear concerns

Iran said its strikes in the Negev Desert late Saturday were in retaliation for the latest attack on Iran’s main nuclear enrichment site in Natanz, according to state-run media.

Story continues below advertisement

Tehran praised its attack as a show of strength, even as Israel’s military asserts that Iranian missile launches have decreased since the war began.

Southern Israel’s main hospital received at least 175 wounded from Arad and Dimona, deputy director Roy Kessous told The Associated Press.

Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, though it doesn’t confirm or deny their existence.

Israel denied responsibility for hitting Natanz on Saturday. The Pentagon declined to comment on the strike.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said the bulk of Iran’s estimated 972 pounds (441 kilograms) of enriched uranium — the issue at the heart of tensions — is elsewhere, beneath the rubble at its Isfahan facility.

Fighting intensifies in southern Lebanon

An Israeli civilian was killed in his car in the northern town of Misgav Am in what Israel’s military originally said appeared to be a rocket attack. It later was looking into the possibility that the death was caused by Israeli soldiers’ fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Israeli authorities identified him as 61-year-old farmer Ofer “Poshko” Moskovitz. Two days ago, he told a radio station that living near the Lebanese border was like “Russian roulette.”

Hezbollah launched strikes on Israel soon after the war began, calling it retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel then targeted Hezbollah with airstrikes and expanded its ground presence in southern Lebanon.

2:55 Conflicting narratives as Iran denies Trump’s claims of peace talks amid war

Israel on Sunday expanded its target list to include bridges over the Litani River that Defense Minister Israel Katz said Hezbollah is using to move fighters and weapons to the south. Israel later struck the Qasmiyeh bridge near Tyre, giving an hour’s warning. Destroying bridges further isolates residents from the rest of Lebanon.

Katz also ordered the military to accelerate destruction of Lebanese homes near the border.

Story continues below advertisement

Lebanese authorities say Israel’s strikes have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1 million. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel.

Iran’s death toll in the war has surpassed 1,500, its health ministry has said. In Israel, 15 people have been killed by Iranian strikes. More than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states have been killed in strikes. A Qatari military helicopter crash on Saturday, blamed on a technical malfunction, killed all seven aboard, Qatari authorities said.