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Canada

Kylo, ‘one of the friendliest’ Peel police dogs, dies from cancer

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 24, 2026 9:19 am
1 min read
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Kylo, a Peel Regional Police service dog known as “one of the friendliest” in the service, has died after a battle with cancer.

The general service dog was a member of the force since January 2019 and died on March 20, the force said Monday.

Kylo was cross-trained in narcotics detection, supporting his handler on thousands of calls for service and assisting in numerous investigations, it said.

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“He was responsible for more than 100 arrests, including extensive work at Toronto Pearson International Airport in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Kylo played a significant role in combatting auto theft and organized crime in the region, making a meaningful difference in keeping our community safe,” the force said in a post on its website.

“Kylo was also affectionately known as one of the friendliest police dogs in the service. He brought unmatched energy to his work. Whether eagerly searching for narcotics or chewing on his favourite ball, his enthusiasm was constant. Kylo’s strong drive, paired with his approachable temperament, made him not only an exceptional working dog but also a beloved member of the policing community and the Peel Regional Police family.”

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Police added Kylo’s death was “sudden,” and represents a “significant loss” to the service.

“His dedication, loyalty, and contributions to public safety will not be forgotten,” the force added.

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