‘Shocked’: Vehicles damaged as hit and run caught on camera in Halifax suburb

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It was a quiet Thursday evening last week outside an apartment building in the Halifax suburb of Bedford.

That is, until a very loud bang.

A video shows a white SUV making its way around a residential street corner at full speed and slamming into a white Hyundai vehicle, forcing it into another unoccupied, parked vehicle.

That Hyundai is owned by Siobhan MacLean, who lives near where the hit and run happened.

She says her car is now a complete writeoff.

“Just a little shocked to wake up on Friday with no car and then you find out it’s totalled,” MacLean said.

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She says she didn’t hear the crash when it happened. She only learned her vehicle was nowhere to be found the next morning.

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“We live further up so we didn’t hear the commotion, I guess, so yeah, we had no clue that our car was hit and then towed,” she said.

MacLean admits she didn’t fully understand what happened until Saturday.

She says her boyfriend called Halifax’s 311 information line and was told to call the police.

She then came across dashcam video circulating on social media

Watching the video, MacLean is relieved no one was hurt.

“We have a bus stop down below. There’s always people walking. Also, I don’t think it was too early,” she said.

“It was around like 8:30 to 9 at the crash happened and based on the timestamp from the dashcam, anyone could’ve been walking.”

In a statement to Global News, Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a motor vehicle collision on Shaunslieve Drive at around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday.

“Officers located an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the roadway with damage,” the statement said. “The vehicle’s occupants all fled prior to police arrival. Several other parked vehicles were located with various degrees of damage.”

After the crash, police say they were able to locate one the occupants of the vehicle on the Bedford, after they allegedly fled from the scene.

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They say a 17-year-old was arrested and that the investigation is continuing.

There have been no reported injuries.