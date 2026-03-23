Truck found, but suspect in QEII shooting that killed Edmonton man still at large

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Mounties are still searching for a suspect and a motive in a shooting on a Highway 2, south of Edmonton, earlier this month that left a man dead.

Alberta RCMP said the shooting happened south of Leduc, near Township Road 490, on the afternoon of Saturday, March 14.

Three friends were headed to the mountains via the QEII that Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck pulled up beside their Honda Civic.

Witnesses saw the truck pull up beside a car and then speed off.

According to the two survivors of the shooting, a person in the truck made a hand gesture toward them, something resembling a peace sign.

They said their friend and the car’s driver, 22-year-old Birinder Singh, waved back.

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1:52 Passengers recount harrowing QEII drive-by shooting that killed their friend

Moments later, someone in the truck opened fire and a bullet struck Singh in the neck. The friends took control of the steering wheel and pulled the car over to the side of the highway. Singh died in the vehicle from blood loss.

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According to the friends, Singh moved from India to Brampton, Ont., three years ago as an international student and studied business administration before relocating to Edmonton in October.

Since then, Singh had been working in construction, installing siding.

He was on his way to see the Canadian Rockies for the first time when he was killed.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said investigators located the truck, a Grey 2022 Ford F-150, last week but the suspect remains at large as police continue to determine what led to the shooting.

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1:37 Man killed in drive-by shooting on QEII near Leduc, RCMP searching for suspect truck

— With files from The Canadian Press