Passengers recount QEII drive-by shooting that killed Edmonton man: ‘No one deserves this’

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Birinder Singh, 22, had a day off work and was headed out on a trip with friends to see Banff for the first time, when his life was abruptly ended in a drive-by shooting that has left many with questions.

“I don’t know why they did it,” said a friend who has known Singh for 16 years, ever since they were school children in back in India.

He was one of two childhood friends in the car with Singh during the weekend shooting.

They both met with Global News on Tuesday, asking not to be identified because they fear for their safety while the shooter(s) remain at large.

The three men were headed to the mountains via the QEII on Saturday afternoon, and were just a few minutes south of Leduc, when a pickup truck pulled up beside their Honda Civic.

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The friends said a person in the truck made a hand gesture toward them — something resembling a peace sign. They said Singh waved back.

Moments later, someone in the truck opened fire.

“We just heard a gunshot and within a minute, everything happened, everything has changed. Our whole world is really bad now. We are feeling really traumatized,” the friend said.

The friends said the truck drove off without anyone looking back.

“It doesn’t make any sense. Like, you just randomly shoot a random car?” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It doesn't make any sense. Like, you just randomly shoot a random car?"

A bullet struck Singh in the neck. His friends say he couldn’t speak but gestured to them that he had been shot.

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They were forced to reach across him to take control of the wheel and pedals, bringing the car to a stop on the shoulder of Highway 2 near Township Road 490.

The friends attempted to apply pressure to his wound and called 911. First responders arrived quickly, but Singh died in the vehicle from significant blood loss.

“He don’t deserve this, like he was a really nice guy,” the friend said.

View image in full screen Undated photo of Birinder Singh, 22. Supplied

The friends are searching for answers.

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“We have right to know (the) reason why they shoot at us.”

They say they had never seen the people in the truck before and have no idea why the vehicle shot at them.

In the absence of any explanation, they wonder if race could be the motivation. The friends worry they were the target of a hate crime, explaining animosity towards South Asians has been a topic of discussion in the community.

“Why there is much hate? We do also have a right to live, right?” the friend said. “We just want people to love each other. Don’t hate anyone, any community, because every life matters. People came here for their better future. They’re working hard for their families, for their dreams. No one deserves this.

“Everyone has right to live freely.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Everyone has right to live freely."

They say every passing vehicle now leaves them feeling on edge: “We keep looking on the side mirrors — we are really scared.”

According to the friends, Singh moved from India to Brampton, Ont. three years ago and studied business administration before relocating to Edmonton in October.

Since then, Singh had been working in construction, installing siding.

“He wants to start his own business. He wanted to learn a skilled job so that he can open his own company,” the friend said.

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A GoFundMe was launched in order to send Singh’s body back to India “so his parents can see him for the one last time.” The friends said on Tuesday they’ve already raised all the money they will need to make that happen.

View image in full screen Undated photo of Birinder Singh, 22. Supplied

RCMP say investigators have not gathered enough information yet to determine whether the shooting was random or targeted.

However, police say they currently have no information suggesting Singh himself was targeted. Officers are still gathering witness statements and reviewing any available dash‑camera footage.

No arrests have been made.