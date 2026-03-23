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Texas man arrested for throwing suspected human remains at FBI office

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 23, 2026 4:32 pm
2 min read
Michael Chadwick Fry was arrested on March 18 for allegedly throwing a bucket full of suspected human remains at an FBI field office in Dallas, Texas. View image in full screen
Michael Chadwick Fry was arrested on March 18 for allegedly throwing a bucket full of suspected human remains at an FBI field office in Dallas, Texas. Denton County Jail
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A man in Texas is facing abuse of a corpse charges after he posted a video of himself on YouTube throwing suspected human remains over a fence and towards FBI headquarters in Dallas, authorities said.

Michael Chadwick Fry, 41, was arrested by officers from the Bartonville Police Department and by special agents and task force officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation on March 18. He was charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse, according to a police news release.

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Fry was detained after officers received reports of suspicious activity at his residence. The reporting party said that Fry had requested money to rent a U‑Haul in order to “move a body,” the news release said.

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Shortly after, investigators received information from the FBI indicating that Fry had thrown a bucket containing human bones over the fence of the FBI Dallas Field Office.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News, Fry had become “irate” and left his house. A short while later, an officer received word from Fry’s sister that he had “filmed himself on YouTube” while at the Dallas FBI field office.

Michael Chadwick Fry was arrested on March 18 for allegedly throwing a bucket full of suspected human remains at an FBI field office in Dallas, Texas. View image in full screen
Michael Chadwick Fry was arrested on March 18 for allegedly throwing a bucket full of suspected human remains at an FBI field office in Dallas, Texas. Denton County Jail

The footage showed Fry throwing a large white bucket over the field office fence and into the parking lot, the U.S. outlet said.

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Fry reportedly said in the video that he threw the suspected human remains in an attempt to convince the FBI to intervene in wrongdoing accusations by Denton County officials from a previous arrest, the affidavit said. It did not specify the wrongdoing Fry was referring to.

During the investigation, police said Fry was found to have posted videos online “depicting separate human remains” and an “urn of ashes” reportedly taken from his home.

Investigators later determined that Fry had stolen an urn containing human ashes from a cemetery in Oklahoma City, OK. The Oklahoma City Police Department had an active case from February related to the theft, police said.

Additionally, FBI agents located evidence at a cemetery in Denton, Texas, “indicating that a coffin containing human remains had been removed from a mausoleum,” authorities added.

This investigation is ongoing, police said.

Fry has an extensive criminal history. In 2018, he was arrested for driving a truck into a KDFW-TV building in Dallas. Police later determined he was angry about a 2012 police shooting where his friend was killed.

According to Denton County jail records, Fry has been arrested more than 24 times over the past two decades on charges including assault and bodily injury, possession of alcohol by a minor, driving with an invalid license, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, terroristic threat, burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, among others.

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