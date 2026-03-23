Savannah Guthrie pleas again for mom’s return: ‘We cannot be in peace’

Savannah Guthrie is renewing pleas to the residents of Tucson, Ariz., in the hopes of sparking new leads in the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen at her home just outside the city on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the next day.

The Today show co-host shared a family statement on her Instagram account Sunday, writing, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now.”

“We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” the statement continued.

1:57 ‘Do the right thing’: Savannah Guthrie makes new plea for mother Nancy’s return

The family urged people to go back over their memories between Jan. 31 — when Nancy was last seen — and Feb. 1 as well as the evening of Jan. 11.

Story continues below advertisement

The family did not explain the significance of the Jan. 11 date, and nor have investigators.

“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key,” the statement read.

“We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life, but we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The statement from the Guthrie family comes after a KVOA News 4 Tucson special, titled Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, aired on Saturday

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1. Authorities believe the 84-year-old was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will. The FBI released surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie’s front door on the night she vanished.

Savannah visited the NBC Today show studio in New York City for the first time since her mother’s disappearance on March 5. The show said she plans to return to the air at some point but “remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

View image in full screen Savannah Guthrie visits the ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Since their mother’s disappearance, Savannah and her siblings have shared multiple videos on social media and offered a US$1-million reward for information leading to the recovery of their mother.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every hour and minute and second, and every long night, has been agony since then,” Savannah said in a video in February. “Worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her. Most of all, just missing her.”

4:09 Savannah Guthrie offers $1M reward for information on mother’s disappearance

Savannah said she knew her mother “may be lost.”

“She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy. If this is what is to be, then we will accept it,” she continued. “But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.

“For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery. All of the information about this reward is in the caption below. You can call the 1-800 tipline, you can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

Savannah also said her family is donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, citing “millions of families that have suffered” with similar uncertainty.

The FBI is still asking for the public’s help on digital billboards in several states, including Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico, and had previously offered a $50,000 reward for information.

They increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Several hundred people are working on the investigation, and more than 20,000 tips have been received, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office has said. The FBI and other agencies are assisting.

— with files from The Associated Press