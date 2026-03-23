House of Commons returns as Iran war continues and audit reports due

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Members of Parliament are back in the House of Commons today, where the government is expected to face tough questions about new auditor general reports and the ongoing war in Iran.

Auditor General of Canada Karen Hogan is set to table three audit reports this morning on international student program reforms, recruiting for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the transformation of the federal public service pay system.

MPs are likely to be grilled about those reports and the ongoing conflict in Iran.

2:14 How the Iran war is draining Canadians’ wallets at the pump

Ottawa has said it is looking at helping Gulf nations and might contribute to efforts to unblock fuel shipments and has stressed that it has no intention of joining the U.S. military campaign.

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Floor-crossing rumours continue to circulate on Parliament Hill after Nunavut MP Lori Idlout left the NDP to join the Liberals earlier this month, becoming the fourth member of Parliament to do so in the last four months.

Three byelections are being held on April 13, which could potentially grant the Liberals a majority in the House of Commons.