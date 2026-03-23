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2 comments

  1. James Stephenson
    March 23, 2026 at 9:18 am

    They have returned! In time for summer break in a month. What have they done in the face of any of this? Not many of them have actually been in Canada. They get the chance, they all fly to their homelands. Most Lib ministers are immigrants. They dont care about Canada. Carney is a European, not Canadian at all in my books. Dont care where he was born. Poilievre talks Canadian but after all is just a rich opportunist, like them all. He’s not fighting for Canada. He’s for him. Canada is led by a pseudo-government. A puppet government. Controlled by the rich oligarchies across this globe. A laundry service it seems for Ukraine and every other war around. We also pay for the largest reservation on the globe as well.
    How soon before Trump launches an invasion here? When he finally shows the cards he wants to play? Greenland is fient, Canada is his prize. Control Canada and the USA is invincible.

  2. Deryck
    March 23, 2026 at 8:55 am

    It is the US-Israels’ war. The typical bias against the middle east is in the media.

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Canada

House of Commons returns as Iran war continues and audit reports due

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2026 8:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Iran vows major retaliation if Trump targets power plants'
Iran vows major retaliation if Trump targets power plants
Iran is exchanging fire with Israel and the U.S., with both sides hitting residential apartment buildings and nuclear weapons sites. The war in Iran is now approaching a dangerous crossroads after the U.S. president's latest ultimatum. Iran's parliamentary speaker also warned that if its power plants are attacked, critical energy and water infrastructure across the region and beyond would become "legitimate targets" and be "irreversibly destroyed." Candice Cole reports.
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Members of Parliament are back in the House of Commons today, where the government is expected to face tough questions about new auditor general reports and the ongoing war in Iran.

Auditor General of Canada Karen Hogan is set to table three audit reports this morning on international student program reforms, recruiting for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the transformation of the federal public service pay system.

MPs are likely to be grilled about those reports and the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Click to play video: 'How the Iran war is draining Canadians’ wallets at the pump'
How the Iran war is draining Canadians’ wallets at the pump

Ottawa has said it is looking at helping Gulf nations and might contribute to efforts to unblock fuel shipments and has stressed that it has no intention of joining the U.S. military campaign.

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Floor-crossing rumours continue to circulate on Parliament Hill after Nunavut MP Lori Idlout left the NDP to join the Liberals earlier this month, becoming the fourth member of Parliament to do so in the last four months.

Three byelections are being held on April 13, which could potentially grant the Liberals a majority in the House of Commons.

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