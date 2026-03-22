Amber Alert cancelled in Quebec after two boys found safe

TROIS-RIVIÈRES – Quebec provincial police issued an Amber Alert for two children in Trois-Rivières early Sunday morning and later cancelled the alert after they were found safe.
They said a two-year-old boy and four-year-old boy were taken late Saturday.
Just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning, police reported the boys were safe.
“The two boys who disappeared in Trois-Rivières were found safe and sound,” the Sûreté du Québec posted on social media.
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There was no immediate word of arrests or charges in the case.
Trois-Rivières is roughly 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on March 22, 2026.
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