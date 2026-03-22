Senators back in the hunt with confidence growing

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OTTAWA – The only thing the Ottawa Senators are worried about right now is themselves.

With 13 games remaining in their regular season, the Senators are desperately fighting to secure a playoff spot. And while they could use a little help from other teams to improve their odds, they’re making sure to hold themselves accountable above all.

Following a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, the Senators (36-24-9) sit three points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

The Leafs, who’s playoff hopes were dashed a while back, struggled to hold their own against their provincial rivals.

“Obviously, they stuck to their game and what they did well,” said Toronto’s John Tavares. “They executed and made it hard on us and then we still got back in the game, but we just couldn’t seem to make the push we needed.”

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Ottawa has been playing some of its best hockey of late going 7-2-1 through its last 10, but more importantly are getting contributions throughout the lineup.

Playing without Jake Sanderson, who suffered an upper-body injury March 7, and Nick Jensen, who suffered a torn meniscus March 11, the Senators depth at defence has been tested.

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Nicolas Matinpalo and Dennis Gilbert have proven to be a reliable third pairing. Gilbert’s future could be questionable. He left the game late in the third after taking a hard hit from Toronto’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The Senators are benefiting from the pairing of Jordan Spence and Tyler Kleven. Spence has been able to show some offensive capabilities and Kleven is a steady presence.

“It’s nice to see,” said Senators coach Travis Green. “They’re getting more minutes now, obviously, with our injuries, and you hope you have confidence in everyone on your team, that when that happens they step up and they have. They haven’t missed a beat. They’re playing as good as they were, or even better, with less minutes.”

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While much attention has been paid to Ottawa’s back end there’s no denying the contributions from its forwards.

“Our depth has been awesome,” said Tim Stutzle. “It’s been a lot of fun right now to come to the rink everyday and just working together as a group and trying to get better everyday.”

The Senators third line of Michael Amadio, Shane Pinto and Nick Cousins is a threat at both ends of the ice.

Amadio has already set a career high in points (12G, 18A) and is well appreciated by his teammates.

Amadio was traded to Ottawa in March 2021 and he played five games. He wasn’t re-signed by the organization and Tim Stutzle was quick to point out how he had enjoyed playing with Amadio during his first stint and was thrilled when he returned.

“He’s really underrated in my opinion,” Stutzle said. “He has one of the best sticks in the league, out killing penalties and plays in every situation. And just the space he creates for his linemates. It’s been awesome to see, and I think that line has been going really well.”

Ottawa’s fourth line has also found some chemistry. Lars Eller is playing between Warren Foegele, acquired at the trade deadline, and Fabian Zetterlund.

Foegele, who has goals in his last two games, has been a solid addition.

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“We have a lot of confidence in the way we play and the players that we have in this locker room,” said Claude Giroux. “So, when you have that confidence, you know you don’t have to be the hero, you don’t have to do the extra play, you just gotta trust your game is going to make you successful.”

The Senators visit the Red Wings on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2026.