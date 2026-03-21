Senators pounce on Leafs early, win 5-2

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OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators had a dominant game against their provincial rivals Saturday night beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.

The Senators (36-24-9) dominated play from start to finish, scoring the game’s first three goals.

Anthony Stolarz was expected to get the start but took a puck to the throat during warm-ups and was sent to hospital for precautionary imaging putting Joseph Woll back in action. Woll faced 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina Friday night.

Trailing 3-1 to start the third the Leafs (29-29-13) made it close with a goal by Easton Cowan.

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The Senators regained the two-goal lead midway through the period when Michael Amadio, with his 12th, tucked in a Jordan Spence rebound. On an odd-man rush Dylan Cozens found Ridly Greig in the slot and he beat Woll, who stopped 39 shots.

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Linus Ullmark made a big glove save on Matias Maccelli early in the second to preserve Ottawa’s 1-0 lead.

The Senators made it 2-0 midway through the period when Claude Giroux grabbed a Tyler Kleven rebound and backhanded it past Woll.

Warren Foegele made it 3-0 with just over two minutes remaining when his shot deflected off Benoit, but 21 seconds later John Tavares completed the give-and-go with Cowan and beat Ullmark under the arm.

Ottawa opened the scoring at 14:58 of the first with a power-play goal. Tim Stutzle stepped into the faceoff circle and wristed a shot clean past Woll.

Morgan Rielly missed the game and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: The Senators tested Woll often and had good net-front presence to jump on rebounds.

Leafs: Toronto struggled with Ottawa’s forecheck in the second period and were held to five shots.

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KEY STAT

John Tavares tallied his 519th career goal to pass Dale Hawerchuk (518) for 41st place on the NHL’s all-time list.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Senators: Visit the New York Rangers on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2026.