Sister pleads for answers more than 2 years after Toronto man’s disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

More than two years after a Toronto father vanished without a trace, his sister is speaking out, pleading for answers as police continue to investigate his disappearance as a homicide.

Taron Stepanyan, 40, was last seen leaving his apartment building near Chichester Place on Dec. 23, 2023.

On Saturday, his sister, Tatev Stepanyan, spoke with Global News during a visit to Toronto, where she has travelled from Armenia in search of answers.

“Till now we have no answer… what happened to him, where is he… is he alive?” she said.

Stepanyan said the last time she spoke with her brother was just days before Christmas.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“He going to celebrate Christmas with his son, with his friends… yes, it was the last time,” she said

Story continues below advertisement

When her family stopped hearing from him, she said they immediately knew something was wrong.

“Oh, maybe every day… if not with me, with my mother,” she said, describing how often he would check in.

Taron, a father, had been living in Canada since 2013 after moving with his wife and son in search of a better life.

His sister described him as a devoted family man, saying it is “impossible” he would suddenly cut off contact.

“It’s just impossible… he go without any reason, without any call,” she said.

In January, Toronto police upgraded the case to a homicide investigation, saying there is a strong possibility foul play was involved. Investigators have not released details about what led to the shift.

More than two years later, there have been no arrests and no clear answers for the family.

“But we don’t want to believe… we have a little bit hope that maybe he’s somewhere,” Stepanyan said.

She added she is determined to find answers for herself and her mother.

“I promised her to find the answers,” she said.