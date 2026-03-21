Canadians’ Easter meal to cost more this year as beef prices keep climbing

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Canadians can expect to pay more for their Easter meals as pork and chicken join beef price surges on grocery store shelves.

Beef prices in Canada are up nearly 14 per cent compared to last year, according to the latest consumer price index data, continuing a trend that has seen costs surge in recent years.

While there are early signs that price growth may be slowing, experts say relief is still a long way off.

In an interview with Global News, Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois said prices are not expected to stabilize before mid-2027, pointing to low cattle inventory in both Canada and the United States.

“I don’t think it’s much of a surprise to listeners. Beef prices are up 13.9 per cent year to year, and we’re not expecting beef prices to stabilize before midyear 2027,” he said.

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That supply crunch stems from years of challenges in the beef industry, including drought conditions in Western Canada that reduced herd sizes and limited production.

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While cattle numbers have started to tick up slightly, it can take years to rebuild supply.

Other meats are also becoming more expensive as consumers respond to the surge. Pork prices are up 9.2 per cent year over year, meaning shoppers planning to buy ham for Easter could pay significantly more.

“For people who are going to be looking for ham in a couple of weeks for Easter weekend, expect to pay more, probably eight to 10 per cent more compared to last year,” Charlebois said.

Chicken prices also climbed in February, in part because consumers are shifting away from beef toward more affordable proteins.

“People are pivoting. They’re basically moving away from beef and demand for chicken has gone up,” he said.

But Charlebois warned there may be further pressure ahead. Rising energy costs could drive food prices even higher in the coming months, especially for products that rely on refrigeration and transportation.

“We’re likely going to see food inflation go up again in March, April… any products that would require a cold chain, including, of course, meat products,” he said.

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Despite the higher prices, demand for beef remains strong, and experts say consumers are adapting by shopping more strategically, buying items on sale and adjusting when they make purchases.

Charlebois said there may yet be Easter bargains to be had, for consumers patient enough to wait for last-minute bargains in the meat aisle.