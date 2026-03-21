Woll looking to finish strong with Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Joseph Woll didn’t expect to be in this position.

The Maple Leafs goaltender — like the rest of his teammates — thought the Original Six club would be in the thick of a playoff race down the stretch.

Toronto’s season all but lost after a disastrous stretch coming out of the Olympic break, Woll is doing what he can to build his game over the final weeks of a season that went completely off the rails.

Woll made 32 saves in Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, including some huge stops against the relentless Eastern Conference leaders, but was beaten on a penalty shot and short-handed breakaway before Alexander Nikishin ripped a puck home in the extra period.

The 27-year-old from Dardenne Prairie, Mo., who was away from the Maple Leafs for an extended period due to a “personal family matter” back in the fall, is 1-3-1 over his last five starts with a .914 save percentage for the disappointing Maple Leafs (29-28-13).

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether something’s positive or negative, it’s always a learning experience,” he said. “I’m just trying to stick to my process, but learn how to adjust it as necessary.”

Maple Leafs centre John Tavares said Woll has remained steadfast in his approach and preparation.

“You want your game to be your game,” said the 35-year-old, who scored his 24th goal of a lost campaign Friday. “You want to keep building and contributing to the team and help us get better results, and feel good about what we’re trying to work through and try to build some momentum.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(Woll) doesn’t try to change a whole lot and continuously works at things … it’s maybe not always just overnight, but you start to build things, and your game starts to come together. Giving us great opportunities to win games.”

Story continues below advertisement

Maple Leafs centre Benoit-Olivier Groux, making the most of his call-up from the American Hockey League with five points in six NHL games, said the netminder has given the group a chance.

“He’s been unreal,” Groulx said. “I’ve watched pretty much all the games this season. He’s been really good throughout the season. He’s really dialed in off the ice, he does every little thing right.”

Toronto head coach Craig Berube said Woll, who dropped to 14-13-5 in 2025-26 and has got call in five of the team’s last six games over crease mate Anthony Stolarz, can get to another level.

“(Against the Hurricanes) we need a save,” Berube said. “Whether it’s (in) OT or it’s one of the breakaways, just need a big save there.”

Woll, meanwhile, will look at Friday’s tape with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford, especially Eric Robinson’s penalty shot and K’Andre Miller’s short-handed effort, but is fine with his recent performances.

“Just hoping to play as much as I can and do whatever I can to help the team win,” he said. “And with that, learn as much as possible.”

PLAYING OUT THE STRING

Tavares is one goal shy of becoming the fourth active player with at least 25 or more in 14 seasons behind only Alex Ovechkin (20), Sidney Crosby (16) and Steven Stamkos (15).

Story continues below advertisement

The veteran forward was asked about his approach with Toronto languishing near the bottom of the standings.

“You’re getting an opportunity to play in the National Hockey League … you never take it for granted,” Tavares said. “You want to go out there and play well. It’s obviously been tough sledding.”

TAKING HIS CHANCE

Selected with the 54th pick at the 2018 draft by the Anaheim Ducks, Groulx now has three goals and two assists with the Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old had just one goal and five points in 65 games across parts of three seasons with Anaheim before signing with Toronto last summer.

“I’m approaching it pretty well, with a lot of confidence,” Groulx, who put up 50 points in 54 AHL games in 2025-26, said of his time with the Maple Leafs. “I know what I can do at this level, and I think I’m showing it.”

Tavares said Groulx’s hockey IQ serves him well.

“A real good sense of where to be and getting the puck in good spots,” he said. “Not trying to overcomplicate things, just take the plays that are there. He’s got some good legs and a really good release.

“He’s capitalizing on the opportunity here.”

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2026.