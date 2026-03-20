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Health

Alberta government closing Calgary, Lethbridge supervised drug consumption sites

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2026 3:43 pm
1 min read
The Alberta government has announced that the supervised consumption sites in both Calgary and Lethbridge will be shut down at the end of June. View image in full screen
The Alberta government has announced that supervised consumption sites in Calgary and Lethbridge will be shut down at the end of June. Global News
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The Alberta government is shutting down the province’s first-ever supervised drug consumption site.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said the Sheldon M. Chumir Centre in Calgary, as well as a mobile service in Lethbridge will be shuttered as the next step in the province’s move to a recovery-oriented approach to addiction.

Ellis said the funding for the two sites will be transitioned into different support services.

“People will not be left without support,” he told reporters when he made the announcement Friday afternoon in Calgary.

Both sites are slated to close at the end of June.

Alberta's Minister of Public Safety, Mike Ellis, said Friday that supervised drug consumption sites in Calgary and Lethbridge are being shut down in favour of a more recovery-oriented approach to addiction. View image in full screen
Alberta’s Minister of Public Safety, Mike Ellis, said Friday that supervised drug consumption sites in Calgary and Lethbridge are being shut down in favour of a more recovery-oriented approach to addiction. Global News

The Chumir Centre opened in 2017 in response to the ongoing opioid and overdose crisis, and six more sites opened in the following years across the province.

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The closures mean just three supervised consumption sites will remain in Alberta, with two being in Edmonton.

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Last year the province closed a site housed within the Royal Alexandra Hospital just north of Edmonton’s downtown core, as well as a site in Red Deer.

Ellis said supervised consumption sites were always meant to be a temporary response to the opioid crisis.

“Treatment options and recovery support then were far more limited than they are today,” he said.

Calgary's supervised consumption site, located in the Sheldon Chumir Centre, in the Beltline, has been contentious since it opened in 2017, with residents and businesses in the area complaining that it contributed to social disorder in the area. View image in full screen
Calgary’s supervised consumption site, located in the Sheldon Chumir Centre, has been contentious since it opened in 2017, with many residents and businesses complaining that it contributed to social disorder in the area. Global News

Addictions Minister Rick Wilson said the government doesn’t currently have plans to close the remaining sites.

Wilson said the additional treatment services and recovery facilities aren’t quite where they need to be in the capital city to close down the sites quite yet.

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“We’ll get to them, but we’ve got some more work to do first.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta government closing supervised consumption site at Royal Alexandra Hospital'
Alberta government closing supervised consumption site at Royal Alexandra Hospital

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