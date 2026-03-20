Florida man who looks like Jeffrey Epstein speaks out: ‘I’m so not Jeffrey Epstein’

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A Florida man is speaking out after a video of him driving through South Florida in a convertible gained widespread attention online, with many people noting his resemblance to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The footage, originally shared by Florida resident Andrew Posey, showed a man in a backwards baseball hat and sunglasses driving in his convertible.

“Epstein is alive,” Posey says in the video, as the camera pans to a driver next to him. The man bears a striking resemblance to Epstein.

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In his own video on X, the Florida man set the record straight, introducing himself as “Palm Beach Pete.”

“Hey everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete and my video went viral and the next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation because some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95 unbeknownst to me,” Pete said in the video.

“The next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation. I had my phone down for about four hours and I didn’t know my phone was blowing up with all these comments from that video,” he continued. “I’m not Jeffrey Epstein. I’m Palm Beach Pete!”

Hello I’m Palm Beach Pete… Not Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/99NaarrswE — Palm Beach Pete (@not_jeffepstein) March 19, 2026

In a follow-up video, Pete thanked his followers for their support and clarified that he is “not Jeffrey Epstein.”

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“Good morning everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete from Palm Beach, Florida. I want to thank everybody for the positive comments I got from saying, ‘I’m not Jeffrey Epstein. I’m just Palm Beach Pete,'” he began his video.

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Pete told his followers that he plans to play tennis, go into town and have lunch.

“I’m so not Jeffrey Epstein. I’m just me being me and it’s a crazy phenomenon that has went really viral,” Pete said before reiterating that he is “Peter from Palm Beach” and has “nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.”

“He’s a very bad person … and he is dead and I’m alive,” Pete added.

Hello this Palm Beach Pete just wanted to thank everybody for the support and good vibes… I’m not Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/0sRXvSSAW1 — Palm Beach Pete (@not_jeffepstein) March 20, 2026

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He also shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Hello I am Palm Beach Pete… Not Jeffrey Epstein” — just in case the message didn’t get across.

The news comes years after New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide after he was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019.

Chief medical examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement that she made the suicide determination “after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings.”

Epstein, who was charged with sexually abusing numerous underage girls over several years, had been placed on suicide watch after he was found on his cell floor on July 23 with bruises on his neck.

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5:36 ‘Massive failure’: Massie clashes with Bondi over Epstein files redactions

More recently, the release of documents related to the Epstein files has reignited scrutiny in Washington. Earlier this week, Democratic lawmakers stormed out of a closed-door briefing on the Epstein files by Justice Department leaders, and said they would push to force Attorney General Pam Bondi to answer questions under oath about the case that has plagued the Trump administration.

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche went to Capitol Hill to try to quell bipartisan frustration over the Justice Department’s handling of millions of files related to Epstein’s sex trafficking investigation.

2:19 New Epstein files contain unverified allegations about Trump

But less than an hour into the briefing, Democrats walked out in protest of the arrangement and said they would press to enforce a subpoena for Bondi to appear for a sworn deposition next month.

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“We want her under oath because we do not trust her,” Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost said.

Justice Department leaders had hoped the release of documents tied to the disgraced financier would put an end to a political saga that has dogged U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, but the agency remains consumed by questions and criticism over Epstein’s case and its management of the files. Bondi has accused Democrats of using the furor over the documents to distract from Trump’s political successes, even though some of the most vocal criticism has come from members of the president’s own party.

— With files from The Associated Press