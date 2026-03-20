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Weather

Avalanche Canada warns of ‘extreme’ danger in parts of southern Alberta and B.C.

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 20, 2026 2:13 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings for a large swath of southern Alberta and British Columbia. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings for a large swath of southern Alberta and British Columbia. Global News
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Dangerous avalanche conditions in parts of southwestern Alberta and southeastern B.C. have prompted Avalanche Canada to warn people to avoid the backcountry.

“The biggest avalanche cycle of the season” has also prompted the temporary closure of several roads in the mountains while avalanche control efforts are underway.

Among them, Highway 93 between Lake Louise and Jasper has been closed through Saturday.

In a post on social media, Parks Canada said that “avalanche conditions are rated as extreme across Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks” and visitor safety specialists have observed multiple natural avalanches, some of which have reached valley bottoms.

Temporary closures have also been periodically put in place along parts of the Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Lake Louise.

On Thursday, Parks Canada also ordered the road to the Sunshine Village ski resort, just west of Banff, to be closed for avalanche control.

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Sunshine Village said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” and the road was reopened on Friday.

Avalanche Canada is recommending that people stay out of the backcountry because of very dangerous avalanche conditions across a large swath of southern Alberta and British Columbia. View image in full screen
Avalanche Canada is recommending that people stay out of the backcountry because of very dangerous avalanche conditions across a large swath of southern Alberta and British Columbia. Source: avalanche.ca

With an atmospheric river expected to cause up to 70 mm of rain to fall in parts of the B.C. Interior, as well as snow at higher elevations, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements for much of southeastern B.C. and southwestern Alberta.

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Avalanche Canada said the warm temperatures, heavy rain and snow have created very dangerous avalanche conditions and they are warning anyone considered heading into the mountains to avoid the backcountry.

The warnings also cover a large swath of Vancouver Island and the coastal mountains, north of Vancouver.

The heavy rain has also prompted Environment Canada to warn of the possibility of localized flooding in some areas of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, North Coast and Fraser Valley.

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Click to play video: 'Atmospheric river increasing avalanche, landslide & flood risks'
Atmospheric river increasing avalanche, landslide & flood risks

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