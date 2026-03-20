Frigidaire gas ovens recalled for ‘burn hazard’ after dozens of injuries

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Health Canada is recalling several Frigidaire gas range ovens, citing a “burn hazard” after reports of dozens of injuries in Canada and the U.S.

The recall this week states that “the ovens in the ranges can experience a delayed ignition of the oven’s bake burner, which can create a potential risk of burns. ”

As of March 11, the company has received three reports of incidents in Canada, including one injury. In the U.S., the company received 59 reports of incidents, including 30 injuries.

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According to the recall, Frigidaire reported that approximately 5,318 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and approximately 174,800 units were sold in the United States.

The affected products were sold from approximately June 2025 to January 2026.

In a recall notice issued on Thursday, Health Canada says the issues are with the following models:

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FCFG3062AS

FCFG3062AW

FCFG3083AS

FCRG3052BS

FCRG3052BW

FCRG3062AS

FCRG3062AW

FCRG3083AD

FCRG3083AS

GCFG3059BF

GCFG3060BD

GCFG3060BF

GCFG3070BF

GCRG3060BD

GCRG3060BF

PCFG3080AF

The serial range numbers for these products are listed as VF52200000 – VF54399999.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the ovens in the recalled gas ranges and contact Electrolux Group to arrange free professional in-home installation of a new bake burner,” the recall advises. “Consumers can continue to use the cooktop burners.”