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Canada

New York Islanders plan to move their AHL affiliate to Hamilton, Ont.

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 20, 2026 8:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '100 Years Since the Hamilton Tigers Were Sold to New York'
100 Years Since the Hamilton Tigers Were Sold to New York
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The New York Islanders plan on moving their American Hockey League affiliate from Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Hamilton, Ontario, for next season, the franchise announced on Thursday.

The relocation requires approval by the AHL Board of Governors.

Should the move be permitted, the team currently known as the Bridgeport Islanders will play at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, which completed major renovations last fall.

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A team name, logo and ticketing information for the Hamilton market will be announced at a later date, pending AHL approval, the franchise said.

“We are excited to make Hamilton our primary affiliate in the American Hockey League,” Islanders general manager and executive vice president Mathieu Darche said in a statement. “The support the city has shown our organization throughout this transition has been incredible. We look forward to having our top young talent play in front of such a strong fanbase inside the newly renovated, world-class TD Coliseum and we are committed to establishing ourselves in the community to engage a new generation of hockey fans.”

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The Islanders’ top minor-league affiliate has played in Bridgeport for the past 25 years.

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