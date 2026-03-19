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Canada

Whitehawk gets life sentence for 1st-degree murder in Regina drive-by shooting

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 8:31 pm
2 min read
Dillon Whitehawk View image in full screen
Dillon Whitehawk has been sentenced to life in prison, without eligibility for parole for 25 years for two first-degree murders he was found guilty for commiting. Dave Parsons / Viewer-Submitted
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Dillon Whitehawk has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years after being found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2019 drive-by shooting in Regina.

A jury found Whitehawk not guilty in the killing of Jordan Denton, but guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Keenan Toto, delivering a split verdict in a case tied to two shootings in the city’s North Central neighbourhood.

Following the verdict, the court imposed the mandatory sentence under Canadian law. The judge noted there was little discretion, calling the case a tragic situation for all involved.

Crown prosecutor Adam Breker said there were “mixed emotions” following the decision, noting the prosecution believed it had presented a strong case on both counts.

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“We felt that we called a very cogent case in relation to two murders… we’re certainly very disappointed that he was not convicted of both counts, but we do respect the verdict of the jury,” said Breker.

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Breker also pointed to the challenges of retrying the case years after the incidents, including issues with witness memory and prior testimony.

During the trial, the Crown argued the shootings were linked to gang activity, suggesting Whitehawk was attempting to rise in rank within a Regina street gang. Court heard he allegedly disguised himself by wearing red associated with a rival gang and took steps to avoid being identified after the shooting.

In sentencing submissions, the Crown described the killing as “egregious and horrific,” arguing the victim was shot while going about his day and that the murder was planned and deliberate.

The court also heard emotional victim impact statements from Keenan Toto’s family made during the first trial, describing the lasting trauma and loss experienced by loved ones, including his children.

Whitehawk, who has an extensive prior criminal record involving violence and weapons offences, had already been in custody since his arrest in February 2020 and is already serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the 2020 death of Keesha Bitternose.

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