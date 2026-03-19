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Health

Edmonton students submit designs for standalone Stollery Children’s Hospital

By Quinn Ohler Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 7:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Grade 3 and 4 students help shape vision for standalone Stollery Children’s Hospital'
Grade 3 and 4 students help shape vision for standalone Stollery Children’s Hospital
Students at an Edmonton school are turning imagination into reality, creating designs for what they hope a standalone Stollery Children’s Hospital could look like. What began as a classroom fundraiser evolved into a collaborative project with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, giving students the chance to share kid centred ideas that may help influence the future hospital’s design. Quinn Ohler has more.
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Students in grades three and four at Wîhkwêntôwin School are making their dreams of what a standalone Stollery Children’s Hospital will look like into reality.

From bright colours and plants, each of the designs is as unique as the students behind them.

Originally, teachers said it was supposed to be a fundraiser for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, inspired by teacher Kara Weis, whose daughter was in the Stollery for 40 days.

“It saved my daughter’s life,” Weis said. “The project morphed as we got involved with the foundation and they offered us an opportunity to take part in the new design of the new campaign.”

Last fall, the Stollery foundation has launched it’s most ambitious fundraising endeavor yet: the No Bounds campaign, a multi-year fundraising initiative to raise $1-billion to help build the standalone children’s hospital in south Edmonton.

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Click to play video: 'Site selected for stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital in south Edmonton'
Site selected for stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital in south Edmonton

Planning is currently underway to determine the hospital’s size/space, service and infrastructure needs. That process is expected to wrap by the end of this year, after which more detailed plans for the future space will be released.

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As part of the design work, students met with experts — from doctors and nurses to architects.

They created 3D models of patient rooms as well as blueprints of different units like the pediatric and neonatal intensive care spaces and oncology units, and each wrote a summary of why donations to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation are so important.

Some of the ideas may be included in the new hospital design.

“What I’m noticing is it’s full of bright colors and things that would matter to kids,” Cheryl Spencer-Morley from the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation said.

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“What I’ve heard from the kids is, ‘I’m building a room that feels safe, that’s colourful, that has nature, that has things that kids would enjoy.'”

To learn more click the video above. 

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