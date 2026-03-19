Finding credible online threats a ‘needle in a haystack,’ former CSIS analyst says

A former counterterrorism analyst with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) says countless threats are communicated online each day, but not all are credible.
“The challenge is, from either a law enforcement or security intelligence perspective, is which ones are the real serious actors and the capable actors? They’re the ones you want to focus your resources on.”
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On March 13, Blue Hills RCMP in Manitoba and the Bridgewater Police Service in Nova Scotia were alerted by Interpol about communications between two youth, plotting simultaneous attacks on schools in their respective communities.
Watch the video above to learn more about how law enforcement monitors the internet and media platforms for threats.
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