Police thwart shopping spree after credit card reported stolen

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service has put a stop to a man and a woman accused of making fraudulent purchases with a stolen credit card.

Investigators received a tip about two individuals making several purchases at various businesses on Mar. 26.

They say the stolen card was used to purchase more than $300 in gift cards, adding the stolen card was also used to make purchases at another business, but it was declined after the card was suspended for suspicious activity.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators say the pair was caught on surveillance video and later identified.

This past Tuesday, police arrested a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Guelph. They are facing charges of fraud and possession of stolen property. The man is also charged with breaching probation.

The woman is out with a May 21 court date while the man had a bail hearing on Wednesday.