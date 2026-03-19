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4 comments

  1. R
    March 19, 2026 at 3:51 pm

    Ed L: No one is condoning anything Iran has done in the past. YES THIS REGIME NEEDED TO BE OUSTED!!! BY PROPER MEANS, NOT TRUMP’S ONE MAN PHSYCO WAR!!

  2. Ed L
    March 19, 2026 at 3:25 pm

    People can dislike the US president Trump as you like, the problem these lefties and the main stream media keep spinning on the evil acts from US and Israel, yet completely ignoring and discounting the brutal killing of innocent people from this evil regime of Iran since 1979. It’s either these media got the $ support by this evil regime or completely out of touch with common sense and reality.

  3. bwana4
    March 19, 2026 at 3:20 pm

    Don’t let Trump drag Canada into another useless conflict. We’ve been there before and it hasn’t done anything worthwhile in the long run!

  4. Bill Clement
    March 19, 2026 at 3:19 pm

    Don’t give in to him. He will not appreciate it and will probably blame everyone else if something happens.

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Canada

Canada and allies say they could ‘contribute’ efforts on Strait of Hormuz

By Adriana Fallico & Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 3:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump pressures NATO to help reopen Strait of Hormuz'
Trump pressures NATO to help reopen Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump is pushing NATO allies to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning it would be very bad for the future of NATO if they don't. Global News Morning speaks with Rideau Potomac Strategy Group President Eric Miller about the U.S. President's demands and what could happen if NATO allies refuse to help.
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Canada and allies say in a joint statement they are willing to “contribute to appropriate efforts”  to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war in Iran.

In a statement co-signed with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan, the nations “call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations.”

“We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning,” the statement reads.

The statement comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump called upon NATO and other U.S. allies to help secure the Strait from Iranian attacks.

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He expressed anger earlier this week that “most” of those countries, including Japan, had declined his request.

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Trump told reporters alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office earlier Thursday that the two leaders would be discussing the issue, particularly the possibility of Japan sending minesweepers to the region.

“We’ve had tremendous support and relationship with Japan on everything, and I believe that, based on statements that were given to us yesterday, the day before yesterday, having to do with Japan, they are really stepping up to the plate,” he said.

“We don’t need anything from Japan or from anyone else, but I think it’s appropriate that people step up.”

He noted Japan is among several nations that receive a majority of their oil from tankers that passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re defending the Strait for everybody else,” he said. “In the case of NATO, they don’t want to help us defend the Strait and they’re the ones that need it.

“Now they’re getting much nicer because they’re seeing my attitude. They’re getting much nicer, but as far as I’m concerned it’s too late.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday that NATO did not receive a formal request from the U.S. for assistance in the Gulf region.

She and Defence Minister David McGuinty said this week that Canada stands ready to help allies and Gulf nations defend themselves against Iran if necessary.

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