Canada and allies say they could ‘contribute’ efforts on Strait of Hormuz

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Canada and allies say in a joint statement they are willing to “contribute to appropriate efforts” to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war in Iran.

In a statement co-signed with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan, the nations “call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations.”

“We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning,” the statement reads.

The statement comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump called upon NATO and other U.S. allies to help secure the Strait from Iranian attacks.

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He expressed anger earlier this week that “most” of those countries, including Japan, had declined his request.

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Trump told reporters alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office earlier Thursday that the two leaders would be discussing the issue, particularly the possibility of Japan sending minesweepers to the region.

“We’ve had tremendous support and relationship with Japan on everything, and I believe that, based on statements that were given to us yesterday, the day before yesterday, having to do with Japan, they are really stepping up to the plate,” he said.

“We don’t need anything from Japan or from anyone else, but I think it’s appropriate that people step up.”

He noted Japan is among several nations that receive a majority of their oil from tankers that passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re defending the Strait for everybody else,” he said. “In the case of NATO, they don’t want to help us defend the Strait and they’re the ones that need it.

“Now they’re getting much nicer because they’re seeing my attitude. They’re getting much nicer, but as far as I’m concerned it’s too late.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday that NATO did not receive a formal request from the U.S. for assistance in the Gulf region.

She and Defence Minister David McGuinty said this week that Canada stands ready to help allies and Gulf nations defend themselves against Iran if necessary.