Waterloo police says snipers will continue to be used at events as required

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Waterloo’s police chief says tactical officers, including snipers, may continue to be used at large events as needed, following their deployment during an unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day street party in the city’s university district.

Waterloo Regional Police confirmed that an officer seen in circulating photos and video monitoring the crowd from an elevated position was part of its operations over the weekend.

The city of Waterloo, known as a student hub due to its affiliation with the University of Waterloo and Laurier, is home to some of the largest public gatherings in Ontario.

In previous years, the city has tried to host “sanctioned” gatherings for safety and better control but was not effective.

Director of corporate affairs for Waterloo police, Cherri Greeno, said the deployment was part of a broader safety plan developed for the gathering, which was expected to draw large crowds based on prior events.

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“As with all operational deployments that involve large gatherings with mass casualty considerations, a comprehensive safety plan was developed that included members of our Public Order Unit and Emergency Response Team,” Greeno said in a statement.

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“Tactical officers were positioned in elevated locations to monitor the area and identify potential safety concerns that may not be visible to officers on the ground.” Greeno added.

Tactical officers were also positioned in elevated locations to allow them to monitor the entire area and identify potential safety concerns that may not be visible to officers on the ground.

Police also implemented other measures, including barriers to prevent vehicles from entering the area.

“The magnitude of unfortunate mass casualty events that have occurred across North America and around the world in recent decades have shaped emergency response strategies for all large gatherings,” Waterloo Regional Police Chief Mark Crowell said.

“In accordance with legislated standards for emergency response and public order deployment, our officers effectively managed a large unsanctioned gathering, upholding safety for all involved.”

Crowell indicated that similar tactics may be used again in the future, depending on the circumstances of the event.

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said she was initially unaware of the specific measures.

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“I was surprised to learn that the Waterloo Regional Police preparations for the unsanctioned street gathering includes such extreme safety measures,” McCabe said in a statement.

While noting the city’s long-standing relationship with police, McCabe said oversight of the force falls outside her role.

“In our two-tiered municipal system, the chief does not report to me as mayor and I don’t sit on the police board,” she said.

McCabe added she has since spoken with Crowell and now has a better understanding of the plan, expressing confidence in police and emergency services to ensure public safety

The deployment comes as discussions around public safety and emergency preparedness continue more broadly, including increased focus on protective measures at large public gatherings.