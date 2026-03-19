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Canada

Pigeons unlikely the source of backyard defecation in Ontario city, council told

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 10:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City hall isn’t for the birds as pigeon contraception lands on its front door'
City hall isn’t for the birds as pigeon contraception lands on its front door
WATCH: City hall isn't for the birds as pigeon contraception lands on its front door – Nov 27, 2024
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The chances that pigeons are the source behind several complaints of defecation in the backyards of one Ontario city are low, city staff say.

Brantford councillors, who were discussing amendments last week to the city’s pigeon-keeping bylaw, had received complaints from residents that the birds were ruining backyard barbecues.

Dave Wiedrick, the city’s director of bylaw compliance and security, said pigeons aren’t the source of the problem.

“Scientifically, naturally, it’s not possible,” he told councillors on March 10.

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“Pigeons defecate before they fly, not during flight, to make themselves lighter.”

Last August, Brantford council directed staff to investigate further regulations or eliminate the ability to keep pigeons within city limits. The city had received five complaints over two years regarding pigeons causing a nuisance in high-density areas.

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Two of those complaints were directed toward a Canadian Racing Pigeon Association member of the Brantford Invitational Racing Pigeon Club, staff said in a report.

The association told staff it had disproved the accusations, but the pigeon keeper in the area was trying to continue his racing hobby while being mindful of the complaints. They also expressed concerns that they were being penalized due to the actions of feral pigeons, staff wrote.

The association agreed that a permit allowing staff to know the membership would allow staff to investigate complaints in a timelier manner.

Staff recommended the city introduce a permit system for all pigeon keepers, as well as allow a six-month grace period for all current members to register with the city at no cost.

Council voted 9-1 in favour of the recommendations.

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