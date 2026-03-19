RCMP make arrest made in ‘devastating’ attack on New Brunswick musician

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they’ve made an arrest after a “devastating” attack on a New Brunswick musician this past weekend.

John McLaren, a solo musician from Shediac, N.B., had been performing at Happy Craft Brewing at 800 Main St. in Moncton on Saturday before the attack.

Codiac Regional RCMP said their officers responded to a report of an assault in the area at about 11:50 p.m. They said they responded to the report near 889 Main St., but that based on details from their investigation, the assault is likely to have occurred near 806 Main St.

They found a 37-year-old man injured and unconscious. He was rushed to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries. As of Monday, McLaren was in the intensive care unit.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect had fled the area before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, police located and arrested a man at a home on Weldon Street.

Luke Powers appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday and was charged with aggravated assault. He was remanded into custody pending a court appearance Friday.

“John’s a great guy, straight moral compass, he would never want anything negative upon anyone,” said Ryan Mazerolle, a guitarist from the band Before the Dinosaurs.

“The fact that it happened to him is very devastating to the overall community.”

In the days after the attack, some artists say they’re hesitant to play in the Moncton area.

Michel LeBlanc told Global News that McLaren was “such a good person” and that there was “no way” he did anything to deserve being attacked.

“Disappointed that these things keep happening in Moncton, and especially to someone like him,” LeBlanc said.

Due to concerns over violence, some musicians have said they take extra steps when loading and unloading equipment at venues to ensure safety.

“Even before our first gig, I was telling them that we need to post up a sentry system where someone is on stage and someone is at the trunk and there is two guys going between with the gear,” Mazerolle said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So there are eyes on everyone’s shoulders at all times.”

LeBlanc said he believes more needs to be done.

“It’s getting worse; it doesn’t feel like it’s getting any better and we are on our own out here,” LeBlanc said.

The RCMP said its investigation is ongoing.